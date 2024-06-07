EN
    22:07, 07 June 2024

    President of Laos to pay state visit to Mongolia

    President of Laos to pay state visit to Mongolia
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    At the invitation of President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith will pay a State Visit to Mongolia on June 11-12, 2024, MONTSAME reports.

    During the Visit, President Khurelsukh and President Thongloun Sisoulith will hold official talks, discuss opportunities to expand relations and cooperation between the two countries, and exchange views on cooperation in regional and international arenas.

    It marks the first visit by the Head of State of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Mongolia in 17 years since 2007. It is also a reciprocal visit for President Khurelsukh's State Visit to Laos in 2023.

