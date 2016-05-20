President of M. Sall invited N. Nazarbayev to visit Senegal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Senegal Macky Sall invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Senegal during their meeting in the Akorda today.

"As you know Senegal is country of culture, sport and poetry. I invite you to visit our country, and I think this visit will give a new impetus for strengthening cooperation and bring Kazakhstan even closer to Africa," M. Sall said.

The President of Senegal also noted his country highly praised the efforts of Kazakhstan in terms of modernization of the country and Astana being a symbol representing the policy the country conducts. Kazakhstan is a leader in terms of building peace not just in Central Asia but in the entire world.

"I would like to thank President N. Nazarbayev once again for the hospitability, and I hope we will meet again soon," M. Sall added.