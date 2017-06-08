President of Mongolia lands in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj has arrived in Astana to participate in the SCO Summit scheduled to be held in the Kazakh capital on June 8-9, Kazinform reports.

Mongolia was the first country to be granted observer status at the Tashkent Summit back in 2004. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was founded in 2001 by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The Shanghai Five process formed in 1996 transformed into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with accession of Uzbekistan in 2001. The procedure of India and Pakistan's accession to the SCO began in July 2015.



Earlier it was reported that President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had already arrived in Astana. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to land at the Astana International Airport in the afternoon.