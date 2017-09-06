President of Poland supports visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Polish President Andrzej Duda has supported the proposal of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to establish mutual visa-free regime between the countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our entrepreneurs are highly interested in Kazakhstan. Not only representatives of the Polish government, including two ministers, but also representatives of Polish companies, who are interested in either starting or deepening the cooperation with Kazakh partners, arrived in Astana today. Polish companies have been on the Kazakh market for several years. I think that such actions as the elimination of visas for Polish citizens up to 30 days, which facilitates not only business contacts but also tourist visits, have contributed to that. In addition, it is the launch of direct flights operated by a Polish company between Warsaw and Astana. I support the idea that businessmen and tourists from Kazakhstan could come to Poland without any visas. We have already announced this at the international forum. So, Mr. President, you can count on the support of the representatives of the Polish state. Our position is unambiguous here," Andrzej Duda said in a joint statement to the press following the talks with the President of Kazakhstan.

The head of the Polish state also said that the next day Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev would show him the Kazakhstan Pavilion at the Expo 2017. In general, he noted that the current visit was very important for him.

Earlier, Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to make a mutual visa-free regime between the two countries. "The long-awaited event was the launch of direct flights between Astana and Warsaw on May 28, as well as the fact that we removed the visa regime between our countries, and we are requesting the Polish side to do the same," Nursultan Nazarbayev said while delivering a press statement after the talks in the Akorda.