President of S. Korea to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan

President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on June 13-15 at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, UzA reports.

In accordance with the visit program in Tashkent, high-level negotiations will be held, during which current issues of further development of friendship between Uzbekistan and Korea, as well as a special strategic partnership, will be considered.

The focus is on expanding practical interaction, primarily in trade, innovation and technological exchange, energy, electronics and electrical engineering, chemical industry, agriculture, infrastructure development, and other priority areas. Joint education, healthcare, culture, sports, and tourism programs will be discussed.

Views will be exchanged on regional cooperation, including in the “Central Asia – Republic of Korea” format.

Following the summit, it is planned to sign several intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents.

As part of the business program of the visit, the Presidents of Uzbekistan and South Korea will participate in a joint business forum.

President Yoon Suk Yeol will also visit the city of Samarkand to get acquainted with the country’s rich cultural and historical heritage.