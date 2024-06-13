President of South Korea wraps his visit to Kazakhstan

President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol wrapped his visit to Kazakhstan. The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived at the airport to see the President of South Korea off, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

As earlier reported, President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol paid a state visit to Kazakhstan on June 11-13. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, at the Akorda residence. The heads of state held talks with restricted attendance and made a joint statement.

The members of the official delegations signed nine memoranda and two agreements.

The Kazakhstan-South Korea Business Forum took place in Astana with the participation of the presidents. Following the forum, the parties signed commercial agreements worth over $430 million.

Photo credit: akorda.kz