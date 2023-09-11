President of Türkiye to pay visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to pay a visit to Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Following the meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in the Kazakh capital, Minister Nurtleu revealed the Turkish leader’s visit to Kazakhstan is scheduled to take place on November 3. Erdogan is slated to attend the 10th jubilee Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Kazakhstan.

Murat Nurtleu added the Astana and Ankara agreed to organize and hold the visit at the highest level possible.