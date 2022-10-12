EN
    22:46, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrived in Kazakhstan where he is expected to attend a number of international meetings, Kaiznform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

    Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at the airport in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

    It is expected that the leader of Tajikistan will attend the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State and «Central Asia-Russia» Summit.




    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment
