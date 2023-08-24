President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to pay working visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will pay a working visit to Astana on August 25-26, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

Top-level negotiations will be held for discussing trade-economic, transport-logistics and investment cooperation.

The two leaders will participate also in the opening ceremony of the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan and will survey Tajik agricultural exhibition.