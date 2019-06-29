President of Turkey offers condolences over Arys tragedy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan a telegram of condolence over the tragic events in the town of Arys, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

"We share the sorrow of the people of Kazakhstan. On behalf of the Turkish people and on my own behalf, I extend our sincere condolences to you, the brotherly people of Kazakhstan, and the families and friends of the victims," the telegram reads.



The President of Turkey wished a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of the emergency.

It is to be recalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit in Arys, Turkestan region.