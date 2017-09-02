President of Turkey to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Akorda press service reports.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of Eid al-Adha holiday, wishing sound health and achievements to him and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, the presidents discussed the bilateral cooperation status and prospects as well as the upcoming official visit of the President of the Republic of Turkey to Astana on September 9 this year.

In addition, the leaders of the countries also exchanged their ideas about the issues regarding the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology to be held on September 10-11 this year in Astana.

They agreed to continue the productive dialogue for further enhancing the Kazakh-Turkish relations in a wide range of areas.

The conversation took place on the initiative of Turkey.