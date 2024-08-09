EN
    10:21, 09 August 2024 | GMT +6

    President of Turkmenistan lands in Astana

    Turkmenistan President arrives at Astana Airport
    Photo credit: Kazakh Government

    President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in the Kazakh capital to attend the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian Countries. Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met the President at the Astana Airport, Kazinform news Agency cites the Government’s press service.

    Mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has grown fourfold for the past five years. Last year it increased by 28%. The commodity turnover for the past six months reached 237.2 million US dollars.

    The gas industry, transit and transportation sector are among the promising directions for bolstering cooperation. The countries develop large highway construction and reconstruction projects, including constructing a new road border of Kazakhstan – Garabogas – Turmenbashi up to 225 km, and a new bridge across Garabogasgol Bay. The project on reconstruction of the section of the Zhanaozen – border of Turkmenistan highway up to 165 km is being discussed.

