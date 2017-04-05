President of Turkmenistan to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said during the meeting with Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov and representatives of diplomatic corps.

"The Uzbek President's recent visit to Kazakhstan was very successful... The President of Turkmenistan is expected to pay a visit as well. He will visit Astana. You can see that the political life of our country is quite eventful," Minister Abdrakhmanov said.



He also expressed confidence that the countries that will participate in the EXPO-2017 event will be able to demonstrate their achievements at a high level.



It should be noted that the meeting was dedicated to the presentation of the State Program of Agro-Industrial Complex Development for 2017-2021 to representatives of diplomatic corps.