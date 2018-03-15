EN
    12:15, 15 March 2018 | GMT +6

    President of Uzbekistan arrives in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Astana to participate in the working (consultative) meeting with Central Asian leaders, Kazinform reports. 

    The Uzbek president was greeted at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin.

    Attending the top-level meeting will be the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

    Turkmenistan will be represented by Chairperson of the Mejlis (Parliament) Akdja Nurberdiyeva.

    The fact that the five-party talks will be held on the eve of the Nauryz holiday traditionally celebrated across Central Asia adds to the meaning of the event.

    Also, the opening ceremony of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan with the participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take place today. The heads of state are expected to attend a gala concert of Uzbek singers and dancers.

    Photo by anons.uz

