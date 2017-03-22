President of Uzbekistan arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has greeted President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Astana International Airport who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit.

Vice Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov, akim (mayor) of Astana city Asset Issekeshev and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev greeted the distinguished guest at the airport as well, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.



This is the first official visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan in the capacity of the President of Uzbekistan.



While in Astana, Mirziyoyev is expected to meet with his counterpart President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.