    19:18, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Kazakhstan where he is expected to attend a number of international meetings, Kaiznform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

    It is expected that the Uzbek leader will attend the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State and «Central Asia-Russia» Summit.





    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment





    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan News
