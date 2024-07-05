President of Uzbekistan to pay a working visit to Azerbaijan

On July 5-6, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to this country, UzA reports.

The President of Uzbekistan will attend the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha on “Building a Sustainable Future through Transport Connectivity and Climate Action.”

During the summit, issues of further enhancing multilateral cooperation will be discussed, primarily in the trade and economic, transport and communications, investment and financial spheres, as well as in green economy, renewable energy, combating climate change, and human capital development.

The heads of delegations will also consider current issues on the international and regional agenda.

Following the event, several joint documents will be adopted.