President of Uzbekistan to pay an official visit to Türkiye

On June 6, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Türkiye at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, UzA reports.

The visit’s program includes holding the third meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara, which will be chaired by the leaders of the two states.

The summit’s agenda includes further developing and strengthening a comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye.

Particular attention will be paid to enhancing practical interaction, primarily increasing the volume of trade, promoting cooperation projects in industry, green energy, electrical engineering, textile, pharmaceutical industries, the agricultural sector, and other areas, including within the framework of the public-private partnership program.

The issues of continuing active cultural and humanitarian exchange will be considered, and views will be exchanged on current aspects of international policy.

Following the high-level talks, several bilateral documents are planned to be adopted.