President OKs amendments to agr't with Russia on railway transport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified the amendments to the agreement with the Russian Federation on railway transport, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on peculiarities of legal settlement of activities, enterprises and organizations of railway transport as of October 18, 1996 will be published in the press.