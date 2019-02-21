16:25, 21 February 2019 | GMT +6
President OKs amendments to Constitutional Law on Judiciary and Status of Judges
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Introduction of Amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On the Judicial System and the Status of Judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the press service of Akorda informs.
The document aims to modernize the judicial system of the country.
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.