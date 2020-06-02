18:51, 02 June 2020 | GMT +6
President OKs amendments to Constitutional law “On Parliament and status of its deputies”
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan« On the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of its Deputies», Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.
The text of the Law is published in the press.