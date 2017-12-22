President OKs amendments to constitutional laws of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Introduction of Amendments and Additions to Certain Constitutional Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of Akorda.

The Law is intended for the further implementation of the constitutional reform.

As Kazakh Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev said earlier, the Law is aimed to further improve the legislation, specify certain provisions of the Constitutional Laws including on the Judiciary, the Placement of State Symbols, the Constitutional Council activities, and the Astana International Financial Centre.



"The Draft Law covers amendments to 6 Constitutional Laws," Marat Beketayev said.

The Amendments are made to the Constitutional Law "On the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan". In particular, there is an amendment specifying that the procedure for the adjuration of the Constitutional Council Chairman and Members will be determined by the President.

The Constitutional Law "On the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy" is amended to clarify the status of the First President.

Besides, the amendments and additions are made to the Constitutional Law "On the Judicial System and the Status of Judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan". They are aimed at determining the procedure for the filling of vacant posts directly involved in the implementation of justice, as well as obtaining judges' written pledges as to the candidates for the post of a regional court judge.

The text of the Constitutional Law is published in the press.