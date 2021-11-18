EN
    19:10, 18 November 2021

    President OKs amendments to law on countering laundering of proceeds from crime

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of countering the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime and financing of terrorism», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.


