19:10, 18 November 2021 | GMT +6
President OKs amendments to law on countering laundering of proceeds from crime
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of countering the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime and financing of terrorism», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
