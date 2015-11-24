President OKs amendments to law on financial services

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of non-performing loans and assets of the second-tier banks, rendering of financial services, functioning of financial organizations and the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan", the president's press service reports.

The law is called to ensure sustainability of national financial system, development of Islamic banking and implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps". The text of the law is to be published in the press.