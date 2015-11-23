18:15, 23 November 2015 | GMT +6
President OKs amendments to law on labor regulation
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of labor regulation" that will bring the current legislation in accordance with the newly adopted Labor Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
