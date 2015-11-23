EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:15, 23 November 2015 | GMT +6

    President OKs amendments to law on labor regulation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of labor regulation" that will bring the current legislation in accordance with the newly adopted Labor Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press, the president's press service reports.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan News President Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!