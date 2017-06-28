EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:35, 28 June 2017 | GMT +6

    President OKs concept of state policy in religious sphere

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the decree "On approval of the Concept of the State Policy in religious sphere of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2017-2020", Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

    President Nazarbayev charged the Government of Kazakhstan to map out and approve the plan based on which the concept will be implemented. The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be responsible for the implementation of the decree.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Religion President of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!