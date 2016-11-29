President Oks law on transfers between republican, regional budgets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the volumes of transfers of general character between the republican and regional budgets, budgets of the cities of republican subordinance and the capital city for 2017-2019" developed in accordance with the Budget Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan and aimed at regulating inter-budgetary relations between the republican budget, the capital city budget, the budget of Almaty city and the budgets of the regions of Kazakhstan.

According to the Akorda's press service, the text of the law is to be published in the press.