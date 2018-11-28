President on biggest challenge Kazakhstan faced during its development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the 8th Civil Forum President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told its participants about the biggest challenge he faced in the state-building years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today's meeting clearly demonstrated the maturity of the civil society, its readiness to actively work with the Government. Over the years, the institutional establishment of the non-governmental sector has been successfully done," the Head of State said at the VIII Civil Forum.



According to him, all this has been since the days of the Soviet Union when paternalism was instilled in people.

"At first, you go to a kindergarten. Then you go to school, you become a pioneer, a Komsomol member, a communist, then you go to study at a university, then you are employed, and so on until you die. The Government also arranges the funeral," the President noted.

"This is what we got used to. Therefore, building the state, I had the biggest challenge to change the mindset of a person, to move away from paternalism, that is no one else but me myself must do something for myself, must be responsible for myself, for my family. In Kazakhstan, there is now everything, only money is needed. And to this end, it is necessary to work," the Head of State added.