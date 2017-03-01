President on constitutional reform: I closely followed discussions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to President Nazarbayev, public has supported the amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan on redistribution of powers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today, we gathered to discuss the most important issues for the country on amendments and additions to our Constitution, the main purpose of which is to redistribute powers between the government branches", he said at a meeting in Akorda today.

Head of State stressed that, given the importance of this issue, upon his instruction, draft amendments prepared by the working group was put up for public discussion.

"I have closely followed the discussion and state that its objectives were achieved. For the most part, people supported the changes we are making. Today we will review the proposals and opinions of citizens, summarize and make a decision about our further actions", - said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In turn, the head of the Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov informed that during the public discussion working group received more than 6,000 proposals.