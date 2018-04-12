President on translated bestsellers: Our goal is to enrich Kazakh language

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to President Nazarbayev, the main goal of the 100 New Textbooks In Kazakh project is to enrich the state language and promote further development of science in Kazakhstan.

Speaking at the presentation of the textbooks translated in the framework of the New Humanitarian Knowledge. 100 new textbooks in the Kazakh language project, the Head of State stressed that from now on the Kazakh-speaking youth will have an access to the world's bestsellers.

"Our goal is to enrich the Kazakh language and ensure further development of our science. And we are working in this direction," he said.



Today's presentation, which is held at Astana's Library of the First President, involves well-known public figures, university leaders, the staff of scientific humanitarian centers, teachers, young scientists, students, representatives of the intelligentsia, as well as editors, translators and publishers that were involved in the work on the project.

It is expected that 18 books and textbooks on philosophy, sociology, psychology, linguistics, economics, management, entrepreneurship, religious studies, anthropology, and journalism translated in the framework of the project will be presented to the President during the today's event.

Among the authors who's books will be presented today are famous scientists, philosophers and university professors, such as Sir Anthony John Patrick Kenny (A New History of Western Philosophy), Derek Johnston (A Brief History of Philosophy: From Socrates to Derrida), Rémi Hess (25 livres clés de la philosophie), David Brinkerhoff, Suzanne Ortega, Rose Weitz (Essentials of Sociology. 9th Edition), George Ritzer (Sociological Theory. 10th Edition), Elliot Aronson (The Social Animal. 11th Edition), Duane P. Schultz, Sydney Ellen Schultz (A History of Modern Psychology. 11th Edition), David Myers (Social Psychology), Gregory Mankiw (Economics. 4th Edition), Donald F. Kuratko (Entrepreneurship: Theory, Process, and Practice. 10th Edition), Ricky W. Griffin (Management. 12th Edition), Karen Armstrong (A History of God: The 4,000-Year Quest of Judaism, Christianity and Islam) and others.