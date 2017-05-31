President opens new train station in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the new Nurly Zhol railway station and familiarized with its modern infrastructure, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The head of the national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Kanat Alpysbaev told the President about the implementation of the program for the development of high-speed passenger traffic and the development of the new railway junction in Astana.

According to him, the new station has allowed linking all regions in the shortest possible way and also facilitated to the creation of a large transport and logistics hub.





In turn, President Nazarbayev stressed that today all regions of the counry are linked with high-speed Talgo trains and noted the modern objects in the capital, such as the airport that currently serves 3.2 million people and will serve up to 8 million by 2025. According to him, in the future, the quality of service will reach a new high.





The new station will start working on June 1. The total area of the station is 120 thousand square meters. Nurly Zhol has six active tracks. Trains will arrive on the third floor of the six-floor building. According to KTZ, Nurly Zhol will serve up to 35,000 passengers daily. The station will mainly operate trains for which Astana is the terminal station. Whereas the old station will continue to work but will be mainly oriented towards transit and suburban trains.