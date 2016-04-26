President ordered to ensure preparation of EXPO visual presentations in three languages

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to ensure preparation of all visual information about the EXPO-2017 in state, Russia and English languages.

"The mayor of Astana and heads of the regions have to ensure that all the visual information about the EXPO-2017 is in state, Russian and English languages," N. Nazarbayev said at the 24th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana today.

"There are no little things in the issue regarding observing the equality of people and stability of the interethnic relations. We need the everyday hard work in all the spheres," he added.