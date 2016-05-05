President ordered to transfer functions in regulation of land relations to Ministry of Agriculture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to transfer sectoral functions in the sphere of regulation of land relations to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan at the sitting in the Akorda today.

N. Nazarbayev drew attention to the fact that two state bodies responsible for the work regarding the Land Code, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of National Economy, underperformed.

"I am not going to say that these ministries worked poorly. However, they failed in terms of the task that they had on explaining the latest amendments to the Land Law," the President said.

Taking into consideration the mishaps the President made a decision on resignation of Minister of National Economy Y. Dossayev, announced a strong warning to A. Mamytbekov and ordered to relieve Deputy Minister of National Economy K. Uskenbayev of his duties and consider the adequacy of occupation of senior positions by some high officials in the structure of the Ministry of National Economy.

Besides, the Government was ordered to transfer the sectoral functions in the sphere of regulation of land relations to the Ministry of Agriculture.