President orders to form special commission for emergency recovery in Zhambyl region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an emergency meeting following the explosions in Zhambyl region and instructed to form an interdepartmental state commission, Kazinform has learnt from President's Press Secretary Berik Uali.

In line with the President’s instruction, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar is set to lead the interdepartmental state commission which will be responsible for emergency recovery.

The Head of State instructed Roman Sklyar to jet off to Zhambyl region right after the session and organize the emergency relief operation at the scene.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin was charged to assume all necessary measures to render assistance to the families of the victims of the explosions. The Ministry of Healthcare was ordered to render all-round support to those injured in the incident.

Moreover, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs were instructed to investigate the incident.

Earlier it reported that the fire broke out at a military unit in Zhambyl region on Thursday evening leading to the explosions. As a result, nine people were killed and dozens other were injured.