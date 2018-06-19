EN
    19:05, 19 June 2018

    President orders to rename South Kazakhstan region into Turkestan region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed to rename South Kazakhstan region into Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    President Nazarbayev signed the Decree "On some issues of the administrative-territorial division of the Republic of Kazakhstan" on Tuesday renaming South Kazakhstan region into Turkestan region.

    Additionally, the city of Shymkent was granted the status of the city of national significance.

    The decree shall come into effect since the day of its official publication.

