President, OSCE Chairman-in-Office meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Miroslav Lajčák, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about peaceful policy of Kazakhstan and noted its commitment to a constructive cooperation with international organizations.



"I am pleased to meet you in the city of Nur-Sultan, where you have arrived as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia and OSCE Chairman-in-Office," said the Head of State.



In turn, Miroslav Lajčák said that the goal of the OSCE was to prevent the conflicts, ensure security and effective multilateral cooperation, and emphasized the role of Kazakhstan in regulation of international crises.





"I appreciate you taking the time to receive me and my delegation. Taking this opportunity I would like to congratulate you on assuming the office of the President and wish you and your country all the best! I am pleased to visit Kazakhstan as the OSCE Chairman," he said.



The sides discussed also the important issues of the regional and international agendas as well as the prospects of Kazakhstan-OSCE interaction.