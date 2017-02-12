President outlined his vision of Kazakhstan's development in address - MP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, paid a visit to the head office of JSC Republican Center for Space Communication earlier this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The video conferencing meeting of MP Pavel Kazantsev and deputy of Astana maslikhat Gaidar Kassenov with employees of the center focused on the constitutional reforms put forward by President Nursultan Nazarbayev this year.







"This year's state-of-the-nation address is unique. The President outlined his vision of further development of the country at the new stage and practical steps that should be taken in all priority fields," Kazantsev said at the meeting.







President of the center Viktor Lefter stressed that the address set out one of the most important priorities that would govern the center's work in the future - advanced technological modernization of economy.







"Within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan Program for 2017-2020, JSC Republican Center for Space Communication will make steps to overcome information inequality of the regions of the country, enhance information security and develop communications and digital sector in general," he added.







During the teleconference, the guests saw the workspace and a unique radio museum of the company.