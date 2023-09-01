President outlines main contours of economic reforms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has outlined the main contours of the upcoming structural economic reforms while presenting his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the Parliament chambers’ joint session today, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the most important challenge today is to form a strong industrial framework, to ensure economic sustainability. «Therefore, accelerated development of the processing sector must be in spotlight. We must implement real breakthrough projects. The issue of diversification of economy gains more relevance,» he said.

According to the President, the country must focus on such areas as deep processing of metals, oil and gas products and coal chemistry products, heavy machine building, uranium conversion and enrichment, manufacture of vehicle components and fertilizers.

«In other words, we need to create high-technology clusters,» said the President.