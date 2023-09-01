EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:37, 01 September 2023 | GMT +6

    President outlines main contours of economic reforms

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has outlined the main contours of the upcoming structural economic reforms while presenting his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the Parliament chambers’ joint session today, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, the most important challenge today is to form a strong industrial framework, to ensure economic sustainability. «Therefore, accelerated development of the processing sector must be in spotlight. We must implement real breakthrough projects. The issue of diversification of economy gains more relevance,» he said.

    According to the President, the country must focus on such areas as deep processing of metals, oil and gas products and coal chemistry products, heavy machine building, uranium conversion and enrichment, manufacture of vehicle components and fertilizers.

    «In other words, we need to create high-technology clusters,» said the President.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story 2023 state-of-the-nation address
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!