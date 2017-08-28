President: Over 500 U.S.-invested companies operate in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held a meeting with the United States Deputy Secretary of Energy, Dan Brouillette, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the bilateral meeting, the Head of State greeted the US Deputy Secretary of Energy and thanked him for attending the Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted the trust-based cooperation between the two countries shaped within 25 years since the establishment of the diplomatic ties.

"This year, we are marking the 25th Anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Over these years, Kazakhstan has built trustful cooperation with the US, which has not been overshadowed by any events. During this period, we have concluded the agreements in the energy sector, in the field of democratic partnership. Together we have been dealing with the issues related to the struggle against nuclear weapons. In all international agenda issues, Kazakhstan has had the vision similar to your country's," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State particularly emphasized the results of the economic relations between Kazakhstan and the United States and expressed the readiness for further development.

"In Kazakhstan, there are over 500 companies with participation of the US capital, including the largest oil companies that have invested $40 billion in the Kazakh economy. We are ready to continue development of our cooperation," the President of Kazakhstan said.

On behalf of the US President Donald Trump, Dan Brouillette congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and all Kazakhstanis on hosting the Expo 2017 international exhibition.



"We are ready to continue our bilateral relations not only in the energy sector but also in other areas. Today, I had a range of meetings with the heads of Kazakh Government bodies, including the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan. I also want to convey to you the words of Washington's support for Kazakhstan's membership in the WTO and OECD," the US Deputy Secretary of Energy said.

In addition, Mr. Brouillette thanked the Head of State for the conditions created in Kazakhstan for foreign businessmen, including the visa regime changes for investors.