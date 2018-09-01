President partakes in joint session of Kazakh Parliament Houses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The joint sitting of the Houses of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has started in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is attending the meeting. 45 of 47 senators and 106 of 107 Majilis members are participating. The Prime Minister, Secretary of State, Head of the President's Executive Office, Chairpersons of the Constitutional Council, Supreme Court, Central Election Commission, and members of the Government are also attending the meeting.

The opening of the fourth session of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation is under consideration.

It is the first session of the MPs after the summer recess. The members of the Majilis worked in the regions during that period. They visited over 700 settlements, where they held about 1,500 meetings involving dozens of thousands of people.

It is to be recalled that Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin signed a decree on convocation of the joint session of the Houses of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

The Parliament consists of the Senate and the Majilis acting on an ongoing basis.