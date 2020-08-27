President participates in int’l conference to mark 25 years of Kazakhstan’s Constitution

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the online plenary session of the international scientific conference held under the theme Constitution 21st century – the rule of law, worth of human beings and effective state and in the 4th Congress of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

Speaking about Kazakhstan’s updated Constitution that was adopted in a general referendum in 1995, the President noted that the Constitution helped establish a strong legal footing for the country’s independence. An individual, his life and rights and freedoms are the highest values recognized in the Constitution.

According to the President, the Constitution also enshrines the principles of territorial integrity of the country, social accord, political stability, the rule of law and democracy. It also reflects the new legal, political and socioeconomic preconditions for shaping new Kazakhstani statehood.

Tokayev added that the Constitution always undergoes improvements and amendments to keep pace with the times, which is inevitable.

According to him, the issues the country is facing are step-by-step strengthening common democratic principles, human rights and freedoms.

Attending the conference were Gianni Buquicchio, President of the European Commission for Democracy through Law of the Council of Europe, Zholymbet Baishev, Chairman of the Eurasional economic Union Court, and others.