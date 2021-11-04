President participates in meeting on development of mono-cities in Ekibastuz

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – A meeting on the issues of development of mono-cities with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun in the city of Ekibastuz, Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

As was earlier reported the Kazakh Head of State arrived in the city of Ekibastuz for a working visit.

During the visit the Head of State is to hold a republican meeting on the development of mono-cities as well as will meet with representatives of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, get familiarized with the activity of a number of industrial enterprises of the city.