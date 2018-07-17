President pays a visit to Pavlodar petrochemical plant

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Within the working trip to Pavlodar region, the Head of State has inspected today the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant that underwent in-depth technological modernization and where digitalization of operations is being carried out within the framework of the Industrialization Map of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed that the modernization made it possible to increase the productivity of the crude-oil refinery and to improve the quality of oil products to meet the requirements of classes K4 and K5. New automated isomerization facilities and sulfur recovery units controlled from the central control room have been constructed.

The Head of State underlined that amid oil production growth in Kazakhstan, it is necessary to increase advanced oil refining and release more of finished products in line with the international standards for deliveries to domestic and foreign markets.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed out that, despite the modernization of the three existing oil refineries in the country, there is a need for the construction of a fourth one.



Addressing young employees of the enterprise, Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that the Pavlodar refinery is the last of the refineries built in the Soviet Union period and had cutting-edge equipment of that time.

"You work at the state-of-the-art plant. Digitalization of operations is in full swing, and new technologies are introduced here. The demand for your products increases, and, as a consequence, your revenue rise as well," the Head of State said.

In turn, the young professionals thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the opportunity to be educated at the world's best universities via Bolashak Scholarship Program and apply knowledge into practice.