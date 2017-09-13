President points at Facebook as example for Kazakh companies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev insists that Kazakhstan-based enterprises should aim at boosting the workforce productivity to the level of transnational corporations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We need to take a pragmatic view of the digitalization. It is an opportunity to gain absolute advantages, such as productivity, capitalization, income," the President said, making a speech today at the meeting dedicated to the country digitalization issues.

The Head of State is certain that the digitalization will turn things around.

"$50,000-$60,000 [as the workforce productivity] - it is, for instance, 45 times lower than what Facebook has today. We need hardly mention the rest. In 2016, the revenue of Alatau, our most advanced information technology park, amounted to KZT 20 billion. We talked about how good it was. But it is 38 times lower than what Ethereum has reached. I'm not telling you all this to criticize. I'm talking about the goals we should generally strive for. It is necessary to create such start-ups in Kazakhstan and run them. I want to say that we must achieve a jump in profits and economic growth," the Head of State summed up.