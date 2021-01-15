President points out key tasks of Parliament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the key tasks of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«There are two tasks that face the Parliament. The Parliament has to adopt laws of high quality and become a centre to have pressing issues solved. It is necessary to update legislative system of the country in its entirety at large,» the President noted at today’s joint meeting of the Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

The President highlighted that the Parliament adopted 410 laws for the past five years.