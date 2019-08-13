EN
    17:15, 13 August 2019 | GMT +6

    President points out need to fulfill all social commitments

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired today a meeting regarding the country’s socio-economic development in January-July 2019. Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev as well as Minister of Labour and Social Protection Berdibek Saparbayev presented reports, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The participants discussed the issues of support of domestic producers, regulation of prices for staple foods and tariffs, assignment of targeted social assistance, provision of large families with housing, as well as preparation for the oncoming heating season and new academic year.

    The Head of State pointed out exceptional importance of adopting new approaches to the development of Kazakhstan economy. He stressed that the Government, the Presidential Administration and expert communities should take coordinated efforts to give a new impulse to the country’s economic development.

    «Apart from prompt solution of routine issues, we need to determine the priorities of the mid-term development of economy with the consideration of unfavorable tendencies at the global markets,» Tokayev said.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State said that all the social commitments of the state to the population must be fulfilled.

