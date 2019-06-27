President points to importance of ensuring high-quality public services in automatic mode

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was informed about the ministry's current activities and the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan government program projects associated with big data analysis and the use of artificial intelligence.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined the topicality of the work being carried out by the ministry and pointed to the importance of digitization of public services and the economy as a whole.

"It is necessary to eliminate all the processes, which to a greater or lesser degree are barriers, to make them automated. It is imperative that citizens get high-quality public services in automatic mode without any problems," the Kazakh President emphasized.



The Head of State was also informed about the innovation ecosystem being formed in the country, the core of which is Astana Hub - International Hub for IT Startups. According to Askar Zhumagaliyev, the hub is presently functioning in a routine mode and at full capacity. More than 260 companies underwent acceleration and attracted around KZT 28 billion to Kazakhstan.