TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:59, 17 July 2018 | GMT +6

    President points to positive dynamics in Pavlodar rgn development

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Making a working trip to Pavlodar region, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in a meeting on the results of the social and economic development of the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "There is an upward trend in terms of the socio-economic development of the region," said President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    According to him, industry accounts for nearly 50 percent of the region's economy.

    "There is now a 30-percent increase in construction. But this is true for the whole Kazakhstan," the Head of State stressed.

    In addition, the President recalled that there is the first-class highway from Astana to Pavlodar.

     

    President of Kazakhstan President Pavlodar region
