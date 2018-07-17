President points to positive dynamics in Pavlodar rgn development

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Making a working trip to Pavlodar region, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in a meeting on the results of the social and economic development of the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"There is an upward trend in terms of the socio-economic development of the region," said President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

According to him, industry accounts for nearly 50 percent of the region's economy.

"There is now a 30-percent increase in construction. But this is true for the whole Kazakhstan," the Head of State stressed.

In addition, the President recalled that there is the first-class highway from Astana to Pavlodar.