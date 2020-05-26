President posthumously awards police officers killed in checkpoint accident in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on awarding state prizes of the Republic of Kazakhstan to policemen killed during the accident at a checkpoint in Almaty, Kazinform reported citing Akorda's press service.

«For exemplary performance of regimental duties, active participation in the maintenance of law and order, I decree to award Zharas Zhangaziyev, Inspector of the Patrol Police Regiment of the Almaty Police Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Aibyn Order of II degree; Dastan Abdykanov, Policeman of Patrol Police Regiment of the Almaty Police Department, Aibyn Order of III degree of the III degree», the text of the decree reads.

It bears to remind that a drunk driver rammed a checkpoint in Almaty leaving two policemen dead. The third policeman is in intensive care unit.

It turned out that the drunk driver previously worked in police. He was fired after six years at work. He received four disciplinary sanctions for improper performance of official duties.

Zharas Zhangaziyev was born in 1978. He was a native of West Kazakhstan region. Zharas served in law enforcement bodies since 2001. He has a wife and two daughters left. Zharas Zhangaziyev died at the scene of the tragedy.

Dastan Abdykanov was born in 1994 in Almaty. He served in law enforcement bodies since 2016. Dastan is survived by his wife and one-month-old son. Dastan has died in the hospital.