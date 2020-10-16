EN
    10:31, 16 October 2020 | GMT +6

    President posts video of his working trip to Semey

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, posted the video recap of his working visit to the motherland of the great Kazakh poet Abai – Semey city and Abai district on his Instagram account, Kazinform reports.

    As reported earlier, the Kazakh Head of State attended the opening ceremony of the Abai and His Sons statue in the city of Semey.

    The President also visited the construction site of the Karagaily neighborhood.

    The meeting with Abai scholars and tour to the Abai-Shakarim memorial complex situated in Abai district, East Kazakhstan region with the participation of the Kazakh Head of State also took place.



